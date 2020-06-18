Plattsburgh mayor gets budget proposal out early

Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read has his proposed budget out earlier than usual.

The mayor says that is in part because of the impact COVID-19 has had on the Lake City.

He says he's worked to bring the tax rates down and rebuild the city's fund balance, which took a big hit from the pandemic.

"Why do it early? Because about every four to five months right now we are bleeding through a million dollars of cash that we don't have. So, if we can do something early and get an earlier start on it, taking the assumptions that the council gave to me, I think that's what the taxpayers need. I took all the recommendations from my various department heads, they put together an excellent budget based on recommendations from the finance committee and if we can try to reduce the cash hemorrhaging a little bit earlier and still retain 95-96% of our workforce immediately, than why the heck wouldn't we do it early?" said Read, D-Plattsburgh.

The mayor said he will present his budget to the finance committee Thursday night, where he expects they will propose changes that will send him back to the drawing board. He says the budget will be looked over by other committees over the next several weeks before finally locking it down.

