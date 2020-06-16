Plattsburgh mayor pitches budget; public hearing scheduled for Thursday

A public hearing is scheduled for Thursday so Plattburgh residents can learn about the proposed city budget.

Mayor Colin Read has pitched a budget for 2021, but warns there is great uncertainty because of the pandemic.

"The budget this year must formulate realistic assumptions that guide our decisions," said Read.

He says the 2021 budget focuses on finding efficiencies, encouraging partnerships, and maintaining essential services.

City councilors will have to sign off.

Thursday's meeting starts at 5 p.m.