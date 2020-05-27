Plattsburgh mayor to hand out PPE to personal care professionals

Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read will be handing out PPE to personal care professionals starting Wednesday.

N95 masks (Source: MGN)

Read says various personal care professionals, like hair stylists, may be on the job once Governor Cuomo gives the green light for Phase II openings.

To keep them healthy, he's handing out KN95 masks and face shields.

For the next three days, the mayor will be giving away PPE kits during his lunch at Runs with Scissors in Trinity Park.

"These kits are just a start. I hope others step up to help too," Read said.