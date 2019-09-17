Plattsburgh neighborhood under boil-water notice

Updated: Tue 12:57 PM, Sep 17, 2019

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) Some Plattsburgh residents are under a boil-water order Tuesday.

The order has been issued on MacDonough Street between Bridge and Macomb streets.

A water main repair is going on until further notice.

 