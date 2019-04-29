Plattsburgh officials aim to reduce carbon footprint

The city of Plattsburgh is taking steps to reduce its carbon footprint.

The city's common council voted unanimously in making the city more green through the Department of Environmental Conservation Climate Smart Community Program

Many steps are already in place by the city and more are included in the mayor's 58-point energy and economic resiliency plan. Mayor Colin Read hopes to have city residents join in by being more conscious of energy use and hopes to offer rebates for those who do.

"We can really make that statement that we're 100 percent green, 100 percent of the time -- not 98 percent like we are currently," Read said.

There are many more climate proposals available on the city's website.