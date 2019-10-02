Plattsburgh officials weigh possible cuts to rec facilities

Plattsburgh city officials' budget review of athletic facilities at the U.S. Oval Historic District has some long time users worried cuts may be in the works.

"Save our gym" has been a call to action around Plattsburgh and on Facebook recently.

You'd think this is a game when you first see it but really it's camaraderie," said Jim Howard, one of a number of local pickleball players who have been using the City Recreation Center for almost eight years. But Howard says they worry their final match point could be coming. "We come here, we pay our dues and we would pay more if it means we could keep it open."

"Because there have been concerns regarding the way in which the general fund has subsidized the rec complex over time, over a long time, I and my committee decided to look into the budget," said Plattsburgh City Council member Rachelle Armstrong, chair for the city's Government Operations and Strategy Committee, which oversees the rec department's budget. "We're looking at within the context of what is sustainable, what are our priorities in terms of recreation for our city."

Armstrong said many of the recreation buildings including the gym, marina and Crete Center need a lot of work and they aren't bringing in much money. "Whatever shortfalls there are we take from the general fund and kind of prop up," she said.

"Hopefully they can find an avenue to keep these facilities open and functioning for the community and for the citizens," said Bryon Bissonette, the former superintendent of city recreation.

Bissonette and others are advocating that the city keep the rec buildings around. He say he understands the budget and that somethings need to be cut, but he hopes the city sees that residents care about these buildings. "Obviously they don't always pay for themselves, the city should not provide these kinds of facilities based on whether the generate revenue or not," he said.

