Plattsburgh pastors take Ash Wednesday on the road

Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent for Christians around the world. But rather than being inside a church to receive ashes, a group of Plattsburgh area pastors brought the ceremony to the community.

Many think of stained glass and rows of wooden pews when they think of a place of worship.

"Taking worship, taking prayer, and taking the church into the community," said Pastor Philip Richards of the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church.

On this Ash Wednesday three local pastors from separate religious communities want to be a bit more open.

"Going to where people are rather than waiting for them to come where we are," said Rev. Tim Luoma of the First Presbyterian Church.

And where the people are is the Koffee Kat on Margaret Street.

"A warm, welcoming place. Kind of a cross roads in the community, people off all different walks of life, and that was just perfect for what we were looking for," said Rev. Gregory Huth with Lutheran Church of the Redeemer.

'Ashes to Go' is a movement across the nation bringing church to the community.

"What we're finding as pastors and churches is that the church needs to move back into the community," Pastor Richards said.

With fewer people joining churches nationwide, the pastors say this community connection is key

"Unfortunately there's a large population of folks who have been hurt by their churches," Rev. Luoma said.

A lot of people turned up to receive their ashes, both church faithfuls and some who might have missed a Sunday or two.

"We'll probably see as many people here as we will in our own churches tonight, and that's really nice to see," Rev. Luoma said.

Jim Gratton heard about it from Pastor Richards and said it was something he couldn't miss. "It's very easy to come to an event like this because if you come in and get your coffee or your lunch or whatever, it's just a mere few feet over there and you can get your ashes. And again, it's a nice religious reminder of what it's all about," Gratton said.

With the ashes come a prayer, and the pastors invite anyone from any religion to receive them.

"God is a God of love, and God will continually reach out to us and so we will not turn anyone away who wants to receive the forgiveness of God, who wants to receive a blessing, who wants to receive the ashes," Pastor Richards said.

The pastors were so pleased with the turn out, they say this will absolutely be something they do again, along with other future community outreach.