Plattsburgh area plow drivers put to the test

Some Northern New York communities are getting a head start in their winter preparations. Plattsburgh Town plow drivers were put to the test Tuesday in an effort to keep the community safe come winter.

You might not think snow on this picturesque fall day but the Town of Plattsburgh is. "Last year we started getting weather early in the year so we want to be prepared early," said Tim Dubrey, the town's highway superintendent.

Nearly four thousand yards of salt and sand will be used on the 200 miles of roads the town of Plattsburgh is responsible for each winter. "Some people think we put a lot down but as long as your getting home, we'll worry about clean up come spring," Dubrey said.

While loaders diligently work on the mountain of salt and sand, plow drivers from around the region hit the blacktop for a plow driver rodeo. "We get the towns, the villages, ORDA, some of our local industrial companies," said Becky Drollette with the North Country Chamber of Commerce, which has put on the training for the last eight years.

The training is mandatory for anyone who wants to drive a municipal or commercial plow over the winter. The day starts in the classroom but ends in a friendly competition. "There is not a winner, however there are bragging rights," Drolette said.

Drivers are tasked with staying in the cones, pushing the basketball and cinder block, and the mailbox push finale.

While the snow may stay away for a little bit, the town of Plattsburgh and other communities will continue to put in the work to make sure those who need to be on the road, can do so safely. "The winter is coming -- be safe out there. It's all we can ask," Dubrey said.

Over the years there has been a shortage in plow drivers and town officials say they are looking to fill one more position.

They say the cause of the shortage likely includes the long hours, the need for a clean criminal and driving record, and at least three years experience with a CDL license.

If you missed out on the free training, the Chamber is holding one more class Wednesday and there are still spots available.

