Plattsburgh police gather tips on child luring suspect

Plattsburgh Police say numerous tips from the public are providing a clearer picture of a Minnesota man arrested last week after he allegedly tried to lure a four year-old boy to his car from a busy pubic sporting event.

Police arrested 54-year-old John Froom on Friday after they say he attempted to abduct a four-year-old boy from the Crete Center December 9th.

Since arresting Froom, Police have has been able to get a better idea about what the Minnesota man has been up to over the last couple of months from people that have interacted with him.

"We've received numerous tips from people all around the region," said Plattsburgh Police Capt. Brad Kiroy. "Nothing rising to criminal acts, but concerning."

Authorities say Froom has no prior convictions related to child abductions but does show he left Minnesota in his car around the end of summer. "At this point it seems like he was just traveling, we're not really sure what his intentions were," Kiroy said.

In their talks with tipsters around the region -- and the nation -- Froom apparently made stops in New York, Vermont and Massachusetts before ending up at a Plattsburgh motel last week. It is unknown at this time how long he stayed in each location and what he was up doing.

"Our intention anyway is to uncover any information that may be pertinent to our case or any other case that may be open," Kiroy said.

Police say the four-year-old at the center of the abduction attempt is okay although his family is still a little shaken from incident.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported over 1600 attempted abductions occurred in 2018 and that 68 percent of all abductions involve the suspect luring the victim into a vehicle.

"We're trying to just kind of back track his steps and try and determine where he went and where he was essentially these last couple of months," Kiroy said.

Plattsburgh Police are reminding people that if you see something that doesn't seem ordinary, to say something to someone. Froom will be in Court January 2nd facing charges for endangering the welfare of a child.

