Plattsburgh rally for law enforcement

Residents of Plattsburgh attended rally for law enforcement and the U.S. Military. Randy Tedford is one of the main organizers for the rally, he says that after the many Black Lives Matter Protests condemning police brutality, it was time to host an event supporting local law enforcement.

"We just basically feel like law enforcement doesn't get the accolades that it needs, or it deserves," he said, "Basically we can't say our side of the story for more or less, so I think things like this show that actually people do have the backs of the blue in law enforcement and military at that as well."

Organizers said they expected a smaller event, they had no idea that the turn out would be this large. A motorcade that stretched nearly a mile long traveled from the Champlain Centre, past City Hall, to Veterans Park where the rally was held. Guest speakers included candidates running for office and U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik.

"We need to make clear that we will always stand up for our law enforcement who are part of law and order and part of what makes this country great." She said.

Speakers and attendees stressed they do not support law enforcement who abuse positions of power, but added those who do, shouldn't take away from the men and women who protect and serve their communities with fairness and respect.

"There's a few bad apples in every bunch," Tom Kurz, a local supporter said, "police included and they ween themselves out, but to label everybody a bad cop, is going in the wrong direction."

There were over three-hundred people in attendance, echoing words of encouragement for police and corrections officers, emergency medical technicians, and U.S. Military members.