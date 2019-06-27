Plattsburgh reels in a win with fishing tournament

More than 160 of the world's best anglers are spending the weekend in our region. Fishing League Worldwide is in Plattsburgh for a four-day tournament that started Thursday.

As our Kelly O'Brien reports, the anglers are having fun working to find prize-winning fish, but it's Plattsburgh that really makes out big in this derby.

Anglers from across the country traveled to Lake Champlain in search of the largest big or small bass they can spot.

"Lake Champlain is a very special fishery," said Brian Johnson of Fishing League Worldwide.

Big bass mean big bucks-- $125,000 goes to the first-place winner of this tournament.

But Plattsburgh wins big, too.

"It's a good thing for the entire region," said Mayor Colin Read, D-Plattsburgh.

An economic study by the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau in 2017 took a look at just three of the six tournaments hosted over the summer.

"It came out that it was $3.1 million economic impact for these tournaments to be here in Plattsburgh," said Alyssa Senecal of the visitors bureau.

The money comes in from their hotel stays, restaurant and store visits, and the gas for their boats.

"Gas alone is crazy for them," Senecal said.

All putting Plattsburgh and Lake Champlain on the map for this growing sport.

"Bass fishing is truly a worldwide sport," Johnson said.

Why Lake Champlain? The professional says it's the crystal clear natural water and all the fish that call it home.

"There are two species of bass, small mouth and large mouth, and it lets the anglers fish a couple different ways to catch them," Johnson explained.

And you don't need to worry about any of these fish becoming food because all are released back into the lake.

"We maintain a 98.6 percent release rate," Johnson said.

"We want to make sure the lake stays strong and healthy," Senecal said.