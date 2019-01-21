Plattsburgh residents face deadline as they dig out

As the region digs out from this weekend's storm, Plattsburgh residents face a 24-hour deadline to clear the sidewalks.

"The final shoveling I hope," said Mark Beatham, a Plattsburgh resident.

I think we can agree that nobody loves to shovel, so many look for the small wins.

"I feel like a plow would be easier. It's a good workout though, so that's okay" said Jasmine Piper, a Plattsburgh resident.

Those small wins are how I stumbled upon Bailey.

"He loves the snow, this is a winter wonderland for him," said Beatham, Bailey's owner.

Beatham spent the majority of Monday morning and parts of Sunday night shoveling, because he didn't want to be subjected to a fine from the city for not clearing the sidewalks in front of his property. It's a law he says he likes but doesn't see enforced when he's walking Bailey around the city.

"I have to wear crampons, otherwise I'm falling on my keister the whole time," Beatham said. And as he shovels, he says he witnessed acts of Kindness from strangers. "There are several neighbors around here who have snow blowers and they are great because they just take care of their property and keep going down the street and take care of everybody else."

That kindness was extended to the Piper family.

"I think Mr. Larkin, our neighbor, he took his snow plow and just kind of went through the sidewalk which was really nice for everyone," Piper said. Now she and her dad don't have to spend too long in the frigid temps. "We just need to do this to get the car in and out."

Click here for more information on the snow removal laws in Plattsburgh.



