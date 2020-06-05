Plattsburgh residents file lawsuit over Durkee parking lot

The City of Plattsburgh is getting sued over the Durkee Street Parking lot redevelopment project.

"Today we are here to announce that the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition has filed a petition with the New York State supreme court," Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition's John Selden said.

Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition, made up of city property owners, business owners and residents, are suing the city over the Durkee Street Parking Lot redevelopment project. It's part of the $10M Downtown Revitalization Initiative Grant.

The P.C.C. says the city is violating state law by selling the land. The organization says they want to see it be used as a community space.

"The City of Plattsburgh is in violation of the law. this complaint, that will go before a judge is very clear Its waterfront property and this development cannot go forward," Lawyer Frank Zappala said. "In light of the fact that this litigation has been filed, we are calling upon the city planning board and the city zoning board of appeals to adjourn all future proceedings pending the outcome of this litigation."

Mayor Colin Read, D-Plattsburgh, says it was disappointing to see the local group follow through with the lawsuit. Read says Prime Companies, the developer on the project, has made changes to the plans asked for by the public. Read says the plans are to state code.

"We'll be able to use that waterfront in much better ways that we are now, so there will be a nice extension of the Saranac river trail there," Read said. "So we actually believe that we're going to have enhanced waterfront facility down there instead of simply a parking lot."

Read says the city has already paid out a lot for the Durkee project, and if not completed, it will not be reimbursed by the state which would add to the city's already hurting bottom line.