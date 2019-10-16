Plattsburgh residents point to sidewalk problems

There are many different reasons someone would choose to use the sidewalk, whether it's environmental reasons, health reasons or because it's the only means of transportation you have. One local Plattsburgh family is making their plea to city and town officials saying the state of the sidewalks is not good.

"They're not being taken care of at all," Heather Charland said.

Charland and her son used to find enjoyment in their day-to-day travels around the city and town of Plattsburgh.

"That's my therapy; I walk around with my chair and when my legs get tired, I sit," Charland said.

The duo would travel with a toolkit in hand using the sidewalks, knowing the trek will cause stress to her wheels.

"We heard a crunch from my wheelchair," Charland said.

She says because of the uneven, cracked sidewalks, the stress was too much and broke off the guiding wheel, making the chair immobile.

"It limits me where I can go because that's my transportation," Charland said.

This is a problem residents didn't want to talk about on camera, but they said you can see the problem just by looking around

It's a problem the city and the town of Plattsburgh are aware of and are working to fix.

"We are trying to reinvest in sidewalk maintenance just as we are with road maintenance. But just like roads, it's going to take a little while to really catch up on that," said Mayor Colin Read, D-Plattsburgh.

Getting the sidewalk fixed is mostly a complaint-driven process but they do have employees who scout the sidewalks as they plow or sweep after finding a problem.

"We try to put them back to ADA requirement," Plattsburgh Highway Superintendent Tim Dubrey said.

The solution is either grinding the cement down or ripping it up completely. This can be especially costly to the town of Plattsburgh when they need to repair state-run sidewalks.

"One of those touchy subjects, things that's an unfunded mandate that cost-burdens all these local towns," Dubrey said.

As for Charland, she hopes to get a new chair to continue her walks with her son and they hope their story will bring awareness to the state of the sidewalks so another section doesn't fall through the cracks.

"I'd just like to see the sidewalks fixed," Colby Charland said.