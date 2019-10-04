Plattsburgh residents raise concerts in packed budget meeting

There was a crowded meeting of people in Plattsburgh, fighting to keep a local recreation building open.

"It is an indisputable fact that the recreation services enhance the quality of life but what can the city afford in the short and long term," said Plattsburgh City Councilor Rachelle Armstrong.

The Chambers at City Hall filled Thursday to hear the breakdown of the recreation budget

The numbers show the recreation facilities, The Beach, Marina, Crete Center and gym costs over $1-Million a year to run.

While they do bring in money, officials say it's just not enough and will cost millions to bring them up to code.

"What is the strategic long term plan here? Can we sustain the way we are going?" Armstrong said. "I think it's a realistic, though difficult look at the way we do things."

"Le'ts not just say we can't come up with a solution lets close it, I'm sure there will be a solution," Rec Center Advocate Jim Howard said.

Ideas were flowing to cut costs or find funding with some advocates calling for the city to allocate funds from the general fund to be strictly for recreation.

"I suggest you look at what you think you can sustain as a contribution and then let's work backward from that point," Former City Director of Recreation Steve Peters said.

Tensions were high between the city and residents who feel passionate about the subject.

"You're the mayor, what are your solutions?" said one advocate. "You're the one that's running this city, you should have a gazillion, million ideas on how to save that gym."

Overall, everyone wants to see these facilities succeed.

"I really want to see this region become a better place and it cannot be done by closing these facilities, I assure you that," Peters said.

No solution was found but this is the first of many meetings being held.

The final budget will have to be approved by the second week of January.