Plattsburgh residents react to Durkee Street changes

Proposed changes in Plattsburgh were met with jeers and cheers at a public meeting on Monday night.

The city hosted the meeting so people could speak out about plans to redevelop the Durkee Street parking lot, make Durkee Street one way, move the Farmers and Crafters Market and upgrade the Saranac River Walk and streets. The meeting is part of the environmental permitting process under the State Environmental Quality Review Act.

"This is not the only way the city could have fulfilled its SEQRA responsibilities but it's an extraordinarily responsible way to do so," attorney Mark Schachner said.

"In short, I don't think the building of this project is compatible with the Victorian feel of small, human-scale, quirky, colorful and at times decrepit small buildings that we feel give this town a rather unique flavor," said Sylvie Beaudreau, who opposes the plans.

The DGEIS showed there were no concerns, but the city still needs to conduct a final generic environmental impact statement addressing valid concerns from the community.

The city is accepting written comments from residents until Dec. 23. Click here for the DGEIS.