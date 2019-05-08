Plattsburgh residents to vote on school project spending

The Plattsburgh City School District wants to make $9 million in changes with existing funding.

Superintendent Jay LeBrun says upgrades will keep schools working and students safe. He says it's common to see a capital project every five to eight years. All schools in the district will see changes including replacing old fire systems, repairing bricks, HVAC upgrades and asphalt.

LeBrun says the money is already allocated and so residents will not see raised taxes. "Districts can either borrow that and pay it back over time or they can save up the money over time and pre-fund it, or pre-pay it, and that's what our district has elected to do. We have average reserves, average funds, and the board of education decided that that money is best used to displace or offset the local share," he said.

But residents will still have to vote on the changes -- on Tuesday May 21st at Momot Elementary, Bailey Avenue or the Duken Administration Building. If approved, the work is expected to be completed by November 2021.