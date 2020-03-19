Plattsburgh restaurant donates meals to hospital workers

A Plattsburgh restaurant is serving up smiles to those who need it most.

Restaurants like SIP in downtown Plattsburgh are closing up shop.

"That's, some hard news to take right away," said the restaurant's Kyle Dyer.

The stools are up, the lights are off, and the customers staying in their homes. "A lot of people got a lot of hard news this week," Dyer said.

But the workers here know that when "Sip Happens," the community rallies together. "I know we have a lot of customers that work at CVPH. I know that they are doing long, extended hours, maybe forgot to make a lunch etc, and just to be able to say, 'Thank you,'" Dyer said.

The crew cooked up their leftover inventory, boxed them up and delivered them the 1.3 miles to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital. They were greeted with smiles by the men and women on the front lines working to protect the community from further spread of COVID-19.

The team at Sip, serving up kindness when the community needs it most.

"If other businesses or people are in the position to provide somebody with a warm meal or help in any manor, now is the time. I think we should all be doing that," Dyer said. "It just seemed like the right thing to do."