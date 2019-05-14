Plattsburgh seeks community input on plans to spruce up downtown

The city of Plattsburgh wants to spruce up downtown streets and riverfront access areas. Nearly two dozen community members and business owners showed up for a public hearing Monday night to discuss the ideas.

The city is considering adding more seating to riverfront areas or branching off the Saranac River Trail to access more waterfront locations. Also up for consideration: Adding more murals and lighting to downtown alleys, adding an amphitheater and a kayak launch.

"Our focus of tonight is trying to get a little bit more design detail from you guys as far as what materials and finishes you would like to look for because that would help us with cost impacts and developing our construction documents going forward," said Michael Allen of Behan Planning and Design.

City officials say they plan to have more community input opportunities for this project in the future.