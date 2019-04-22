Plattsburgh students carry on Earth Day message

Earth Day began in 1970 to help make the public more aware of Environmental issues, and for some students at Plattsburgh High School, it's a holiday that continues to resonate nearly half a century later.

Over the last ten years the Green Team at Plattsburgh High School has been working to reduce the school's carbon footprint. They've made pretty big changes, some of which have spread to other North Country schools. Now they're taking on another big project.

"As a student you kind of feel like you can't do a lot," said Christy Bresnahan, a 10th grader.

But the students at Plattsburgh High are learning they can do a lot when it comes to being more sustainable. "People don't always realize this, but the environment impacts everything. It impacts where you live, how you live," said Toby Racicot, a 10th grader.

"You're expanding the lifespan on the Earth possibly," added 10th grader Chelsie Knight.

Students meet once a week to discuss topics important to them and how environmental problems impact their community

"Youth are the key to solving the climate crisis. They're the last generation that will be able to do anything to stop climate change and they take that responsibility very seriously," said teacher and club advisor Amy Sholtis.

So far, the Green Team has helped push for solar-powered cell phone chargers, reusable water bottle filling stations, composting, and a fruit donation station.

Walking down the halls, you can see their next project -- cutting down on single-use plastics.

"We've reduced the amount straws this year so much from how many straws we used last year," Racicot said.

First straws, next utensils. The team is working with the school board to switch to metal utensils from the current plastic ones.

"Well, that stuff never breaks down, and if you start small than maybe we could make it bigger," Knight said.

Sholtis says the students are going beyond sustainability, learning leadership skills and problem solving. "I think those are really great skills that they'll carry on for the rest of their lives," she said.

And their efforts seem to be working, even helping students who aren't in the club to think a little bit more green. "Everybody has to make an individual change to make a big impact, so when I see people following through with that and doing their part, it makes me happy," Racicot said.

The Green Team is also working with city leaders to implement some of the changes citywide. They will make a presentation Monday night at City Hall at 7 p.m.