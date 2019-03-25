Plattsburgh teens on the beat with police in career training program

Youth in the Plattsburgh area are teaming up with police for a first-of-its-kind career training program.

"I just want to be out there and help," said Emily Dufour Woznicki, one of five teens taking part in the new Police Explorers Program in Plattsburgh.

Their boots are shined, their ties are clipped and they are ready to hit the streets. "Getting a gist of helping the community and what I'm going to be experiencing when I'm older," said the program's Chloe Smith.

The National Explorers program started in 1973 and is designed for those who want a career in law enforcement.

"Getting them out there and realizing that police officers are humans, and showing the human side to it," said Plattsburgh Police Officer Brad Miller.

For four-months, the youth officers aged 14 to 20, are shadowing officers on and off the roads. "During the job shadowing they are going to respond to calls and emergencies and initiate traffic stops," Miller said.

They're also working on community projects like ridding the downtown of graffiti. "I've always wanted to take down criminals and just help out," Smith said.

Many of these kids come from a law enforcement family and hope to fill their shoes one day. "My mom was an investigator with the state police," Woznicki said.

"My uncles were troopers in Jacksonville and my father was a criminal, so I want to want to follow in the opposite direction and be the opposite of him," Smith said.

The applications have poured in since the program was first announced in February. Out of 30 applicants, five made the cut. "I was out of applications by the first week," Miler said. "There is interest out there, which makes me feel good knowing there are kids out there interested in law enforcement."

The program was made possible with donations and funding from the community. "I want to continue this for as long as I can," said Miller, who hopes to expand the program to other departments.