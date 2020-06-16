Plattsburgh to conduct independent review of police assault allegations

Plattsburgh's mayor says there will be an independent investigation into use of force against a man in police custody.

Surveillance video from inside the police station shows the incident that happened back in August of 2017. Zachary Butchino was going through a mental health crisis while in custody and tried to take his own life. That led to a fight with several officers in the cell that left Butchino injured.

Police conducted an internal investigation but the results have not been made public. Mayor Colin Read says the incident will be reviewed again by a new public safety oversight task force that he will appoint later this week. He says their job will be to keep watch of public safety departments, make reforms and conduct investigations.

"One of those goals will be to help oversee investigations like this, so they can do a thorough, independent investigation, then report back to me so I can proceed without any prejudice," Read said.

Read says the task force will be made up of an array of community members that he appoints and the council endorses.

