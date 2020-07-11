Plattsburgh to hold pro-police rally Sunday

Plattsburgh residents plan to rally in support of Law Enforcement officers and military members.

The event is called "Back the Blue and Our Military." Organizers will lead a motorcade from Hobby Lobby at Champlain Centre, down Boyton Ave, to Cumberland Ave, past City Hall, to Veterans Park at the Oval. At the Oval, the group says there will be a DJ and local speakers. They ask people bring a sign or an American flag.

"Our law enforcement and our military are around us everyday. People that we don't even realize are our neighbors, our aunts, uncles, cousins and I think people aren't quite getting that picture," said organizer Randy Tedford.

Cars will begin to line up at Hobby Lobby at 9:45 a.m., and they'll depart by 10:15 a.m.