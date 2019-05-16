Plattsburgh to rename roundabout in honor of late city councilor

Kelly O'Brien

The city of Plattsburgh has come up with a special way to honor late city council member Becky Kasper.

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX)

Kasper represented Ward 5 from 2014 to 2018. She was passionate about keeping Plattsburgh beautiful and enjoyed planting flowers with her mother.

In her honor, the city will rename the roundabout of New York Avenue and Route 9 as "Kasper Circle." Volunteers will plant wildflowers in the grassy circle to honor her work and maintain it for years to come.

"Becky was an intellectual, she was a teacher, but she really loved the Earth. I think this would be a way of making flowers available to bees, butterflies, birds. She was all for being a steward of the Earth," Plattsburgh City Councilor Rachelle Armstrong said.

Kasper died unexpectedly at her home last week.

The city is still working on a plan to get volunteers together for this memorial.