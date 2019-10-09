Plattsburgh unveils new mural honoring Jean Arthur

The city of Plattsburgh is getting ready to unveil their 9th mural installation downtown.

The mural honoring the late actress and Plattsburgh-native Jean Arthur is part of the Outside Art: Plattsburgh Public Art Project, an effort to add color and beauty to the downtown streets.

Over the summer they added a fireworks scene on the corner of Bridge Street and Durkee and now Jean Arthur sits tucked away on Protection Avenue right by the Monopole.

"That little area which has been one of the most unattractive areas in all of the city is going to soon be one of the most attractive areas. It's a really nice turn around," said Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read.

On Thursday we'll take a closer look at the work that went in to the Jean Arthur mural and the legacy she left on the Lake City.

