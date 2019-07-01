Plattsburgh's new plan to save city taxpayers millions

The fish weren't biting Monday.

"Not yet but we're hoping to catch something," said Daniel Witt of Plattsburgh.

But Plattsburgh City leaders hope the land where the Municipal Lighting Department sits on by the waterfront will be enough to hook some developers.

"It would be nice to have something downtown," Witt said.

Originally, the city was going to build the Municipal Lighting Department in a vacant lot off Rugar Street but now the mayor says it will live at the former Plattsburgh Distributing Center on Sharron Avenue.

"The facility became available very recently and very, very suddenly," said Mayor Colin Read, D-Plattsburgh.

Read says going this route saves the ratepayers of Plattsburgh in a big way, a $7.1 million big way. That's because in this plan, they don't need to build a new building.

The mayor cites the change on Plattsburgh Town's utility moratorium. That moratorium calls for a six-month halt to building any new developments to give them time to work on their smart growth plan.

"Turned out the moratorium that was imposed on locating out MLD to our Rugar Street property was a blessing in disguise," Read said.

"He simply doesn't understand what the moratorium is," Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said.

Cashman says the moratorium wouldn't have affected the Municipal Light Department. He also says city councilors were aware of that after receiving documents from the town. He also points out the town held two hearings about the moratorium.

"If it was a concern for them, you think they would have shown up to mention their concerns. And yet they didn't do that," Cashman said.

The new Sharron Avenue location touted by the mayor is actually on town property, too. Town officials say they are not really sure on what the mayor has in mind.

"Not a lot of the details are being presented the way that they actually are and we will leave it at that," Cashman said.

That original Rugar Street plan called for an annexation of the town land to the city.

Read says the city plans to still go along with that process because it will grow the city by 7 percent.

The town says they are not in support of the annexation until they see more information and facts from the city about how it will affect their special districts.