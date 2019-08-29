Plea deal for Vt. man whose child rape sentence caused uproar

A Vermont man whose 60-day sentence for raping a child triggered a nationwide outcry has accepted a plea deal on separate child pornography charges in federal court.

Mark Hulett, 48, of Ferrisburgh, was charged in May with possession of child pornography along with seven other men in what was called "Operation Bada-Bing."

Hulett was convicted in 2006 on charges stemming from sexual molesting an 8-year-old girl. The judge said the short sentence was needed to ensure Hulett could receive sex offender treatment. The sentence was lengthened and Hulett spent five years in prison.

He now faces 10-20 years in prison under the plea deal after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Click here to read the plea agreement document.