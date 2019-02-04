Driver in deadly DUI crash sentenced

Plea deal for driver in deadly DUI crash

A man who police say was drunk and speeding during a deadly crash in Essex Junction has taken a plea deal.

In November 2017, Riley Watkins lost control of his vehicle and crashed at Pinecrest Drive and Susie Wilson Road in Essex Junction. Emma Press, who was in the car with Watkins, was killed.

Investigators say Watkins was drunk and had been speeding up to 96 mph in a 35 mph zone.

As part of a plea agreement, Watkins pleaded guilty to DUI with death resulting. Monday, a judge sentenced him to 30 months in prison and conditions including that he not drink complete community service.