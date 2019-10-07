Plymouth State offers NH tuition rate to Maine, Vermont

A new Plymouth State University tuition program is providing undergraduate students from Maine and Vermont a chance to attend the school at the New Hampshire in-state tuition rate.

The North Woods Connection program combines federal, state and institutional grants and scholarships to ensure out-of-pocket tuition costs do not exceed PSU's in-state tuition rate.

Matt Wallace, director of admissions, said students from the neighboring states make up a significant portion of the student body.

The North Woods Connection program is open to incoming first-year undergraduate students, beginning with the upcoming 2020-2021 academic year.

To be eligible, students must be enrolled full-time in an undergraduate program for both the fall and spring semesters and must submit the Federal Application for Federal Student Aid each year.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

10/6/2019 9:46:25 AM (GMT -4:00)