Poet laureate’s home, social hall among New Hampshire's 'Seven to Save'

The home of a former poet laureate and a social hall are among the historic places named to this year's "Seven to Save" list from the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance.

The Eagle Pond Farm in Wilmot inspired U.S. poet laureate Donald Hall and his wife, poet Jane Kenyon. The alliance says support for a sustainable business model that inspires future writers is needed after a successful first-step save of the house and many possessions that were at auction.

The Glencliff Willing Workers Society Hall in Warren serves as headquarters for an organization that does good deeds for neighbors and used the hall as a space for card games, dances, and suppers.

Others include the Marion Blodgett Museum in Stratford; the Marsh House in Chesterfield; the Lower Gilmanton Baptist Church; the Ossipee Corner Depot; and general stores statewide.

