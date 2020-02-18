NH Poetry Out Loud semi-finals to start soon

Students from 40 New Hampshire high schools and school groups will convene to compete in the semi-final round of this year's Poetry Out Loud contest.

Now in its 15th year, Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that uses the study of great poetry to help students master public speaking skills and build self-confidence. The semi-finals are scheduled for Feb. 20 at the Rochester Opera House; March 2 at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse in Meredith; March 4 at New England College in Henniker; and March 5 at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester.

The state championship is scheduled for March 13 at Representatives Hall in the Statehouse.

