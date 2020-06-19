Poet's famous garden recreated in New Hampshire during pandemic

A garden that once inspired one of America’s foremost impressionist painters has been reconstructed in a new location in New Hampshire because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Artist Childe Hassam kept a studio on Appledore Island off the coast of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, in the late 1800s there and featured poet Celia Thaxter’s gardens in a series of paintings.

Hundreds of people visit a recreation of the garden each summer, but the tours have been canceled this year because of the pandemic.

At the same time, the city of Portsmouth was struggling to find enough plants for its summer garden at Prescott Park, so the garden has been recreated there instead.

