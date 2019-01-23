Point in Time Count monitors Vermont homeless population

Homeless Vermonters are being counted Wednesday night. It's a survey of the homeless population called the Point in Time Count.

Advocacy groups have been doing the survey for decades, and it's the most reliable and consistent way of collecting information the homeless.

If numbers are down year to year, the state receives more federal funding to help the issue. If numbers are up, cities can lose money unless there is a clear explanation as to why numbers are rising. Numbers fluctuate year to year based on weather conditions and catching people in transition.

"So our trend has been on a very good downward trend until last year when we saw a significant increase in the number of single adults experiencing homelessness. We continue to see a decline in families experiencing homelessness and other populations," said Margaret Bozik of the Chittenden County Homeless Alliance.

Those staying at shelters or in the state motel voucher program are already counted, but crews will be out Wednesday night and into Thursday trying to get an accurate count.

If you know someone who is living without a home you can encourage them to call 211.