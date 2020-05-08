Polar vortex expected to bring snow, low temps to region

A strong storm system coming out of the middle of the country is expected to bring snow and low temperatures over the Mother’s Day weekend.

The National Weather Service says a low-pressure system off the coast of southern New England is pulling cold air down from the north. Current forecasts on Saturday call for 1-3" of snow accumulation between 1000 & 2000 feet, and 3-5" above 2000 feet.

Gusting winds of over 40 mph and temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s will also bring chilly wind chills in the 20s during the afternoon.