84-year-old pole vaulter sets her sights on more records

An 84-year-old record-setting pole vaulter isn't putting her pole down anytime soon.

Flo Filion Meiler, of Shelburne, Vermont, left Thursday for a world competition in Europe. She is competing in track and field events including the long jump, 60-meter hurdles, 800-meter run and pentathlon.

But she's a shoo-in for the pole vault. She literally won't have any competition in that event at the World Masters Athletics Championships Indoor, which runs from March 24-31 in Torun, Poland.

She's the only one registered in her age group of 80-84 for the sport in which she reigns supreme.

She set a world record at age 80, when she did a 6-foot (1.8-meter) pole vault at an outdoor event in New York.

3/22/2019 1:07:21 AM (GMT -4:00)