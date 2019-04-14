Retail theft ring uncovered

Police have uncovered a retail theft ring that stretches across multiple states.

Police tracked down Maria Kalos, 23, and Vito Cascio, 38, in New Hampshire. Both are from Brooklyn, N.Y. It was discovered the two were part of an organized retail theft ring and are suspects in a theft in Williston from April 6.

Cascio is tied to another theft in Williston from Dec. 29. They were released from custody by New Hampshire police, but there are warrants out for their arrest in Vermont.

Anyone who knows where they might be are asked to contact Williston Police at 802-878-6611.

