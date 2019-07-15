Police: 2 arrested in St. Albans following fight, gunshots

Police say a fight involving gunshots led to two arrests in St. Albans Friday night.

Officers responded to Church Road two times to reports of a fight. After the second call around 10:20 p.m., they say they were able to arrest Daniel Tucker, 24, who allegedly pointed a loaded 9 mm handgun at three people and fired it into the air. Police also arrested Gary McWilliams, 51.

Tucker was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of disorderly conduct. Police say the St. Albans man was also wanted for a DUI crash earlier in the evening.

Gary McWilliams was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. Police say a third man, Jason McWilliams, 24, fled before police arrived. He's wanted for two active escape warrants in addition to other charges.