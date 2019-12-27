Police: Alcohol a factor in fatal Thetford car fire

Police say the death of a Fairlee man in a car fire Sunday was accidental and that alcohol was a factor.

Police responded to a call early Sunday morning just off Sanborn Road in Thetford. Neighbors found the body of Brian Stephens, 53, outside the remains of a smoking car.

Following further investigation and an autopsy, Police Friday concluded Stephens died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. They say he was driving home alone from a party on Route 5 when he lost control and got stuck on the side of the road. While trying to get the car unstuck, police say a fire began in the engine compartment and the car was engulfed. Stephens was able to get out but died from his injuries.

Police say alcohol impairment was a factor in the accident.