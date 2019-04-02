Police: Armed man robs St. Albans Town convenience store

Police say a man with a handgun robbed the Jolley's Wagon Wheel Truck Stop in St. Albans Town early Tuesday.

Authorities say the lone male entered the Fairfax Road store around 3:48 a.m., displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. He then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was last seen running towards Route 104 near the Collins Perley Sports Complex.

He's described as a white male, approximately 6'0" with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket and pants.

Call police if you can help identify the suspect.

