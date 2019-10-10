Police: Body found in Salisbury cousin of Rutland shooter

Vermont State Police say a body found in Salisbury Tuesday was the cousin of the man who died in an officer-involved shooting in Rutland earlier that day.

Police say Nicholas Louras, 34, of Rutland died from gunshot wounds and that the manner of death was homicide. Louras' body was found off the Lake Dunmore Road.

He is the cousin of Christopher Louras, who died after exchanging gunfire with Rutland City and Rutland Town police officers Tuesday morning in downtown Rutland. Police say the 33-year-old shot up the entrance to the Rutland Police Department before dying in the shootout with police near the train station. Christopher Louras is the son of former Rutland Mayor Chris Louras.

Nicholas Louras has a history of drug convictions. He was arrested on state charges in 2012 for dealing crack and arrested in 2014 on federal charges for dealing heroin. He was eventually sentenced to time-served and one year of supervised release ending in 2017.

Gov. Phil Scott Wednesday said the events may be drug-related. "It appears that some of this could be drug-related, we're not sure at this point, the investigation is ongoing, but no one is left untouched, no matter what family you belong to," said Scott.

Vermont State Police officials Thursday said the investigation remains "open and active" and spans multiple law enforcement divisions. They say the primary goal is determining a possible motive for Christopher Louras’ actions.

They say no other individuals were injured during these incidents and that they do not believe there is any ongoing danger to the public.

