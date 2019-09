A New York City man has died from an apparent drowning on Lower Saranac Lake.

Emergency crews responded Monday morning to a location on Forest Home Road in the town of Harrietstown. New York State Police say after a brief search crews located the body of Kenneth Bijur, 75. They say he was found with his fishing gear in approximately six-feet of water. His canoe was located nearby, upside down.

An autopsy was expected later in the week to determine the cause of death.