Police: Body of woman found in Winooski River not reported missing

Vermont State Police investigators are asking for help in identifying the body of a woman found last week in the Winooski River in Middlesex.

Two people on Friday evening reported finding human remains in the river. Police were not able to retrieve the remains until Saturday. Authorities Tuesday said the victim was found near 31 Welch Park Drive near the confluence of the Mad and Winooski rivers. Police do not believe the woman is someone who has previously been reported missing.

The victim is described as a white woman standing about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 206 pounds, and between 30-50 years old. She has tattoos of the names "Sue" and "Patty" on her left forearm, along with other tattoos on her body including a red and blue butterfly, a pink and yellow five-petal flower on her right foot with leaves going up her ankle, and two roses on her right wrist. She was wearing a large ring on her right index finger with a carved face and headdress.

Officials on Monday said the cause of death is pending, along with testing that includes examining dental records and DNA.

Call the Middlesex Barracks with any information: 802-229-9191.

