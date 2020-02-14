Police: Bolton fire victim remains hospitalized

Vermont State Police have identified the man injured in a fire in Bolton earlier this month.

Police said Friday that Thor Grove, 38, remained hospitalized for treatment of severe burn injuries.

The fire happened on the night of Feb. 5 at a building on the Bolton Valley Access Road.

Vermont State Police say Grove had been staying with his mother, Patricia Skelly, 61, who was the tenant of the apartment at the time of the fire.

Police said Skelly had been treated and released from the hospital after the fire.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

