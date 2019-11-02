Police: Boston man shot and killed on the job in Vt.

Vermont State Police continue to investigate a suspicious death in Rockingham. The victim has been identified as Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44, of Boston, Massachusetts. Police believe he died as a result of gunshot wounds, and at this time, they have not called it a homicide.

On Friday, Fonseca-Rivera was making deliveries in Vermont for his employer, Katsiroubas Produce of Hyde Park, Massachusetts. His last known location was at about 12:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, leaving Rutland and heading southbound on Vermont Route 103. Investigators believe the shooting occurred between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Vermont Route 103 near Lower Bartonsville and Williams Roads, where the victim’s body was discovered in his vehicle Friday evening.

Police believe this is an isolated incident.

An autopsy is planned for Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of Fonseca-Rivera’s death.

Troopers would like to speak to anyone who saw the Katsiroubas Produce truck on Vermont Route 103 on Friday afternoon, including anyone who may have observed anything suspicious with the truck or with any other vehicles operating near the truck. People with any potential information are asked to call the state police barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

