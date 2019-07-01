Police: Brandon mobile home park shooting drug-related

A local man has pleaded not guilty to firing multiple shots at a mobile home park Saturday night in Brandon.

Cale Quenneville, 26, was in court Monday to answer to multiple charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment.

Police say it happened on Conway Terrace off of North Street around 10 p.m. Saturday. Court documents say Quenneville was looking for cocaine and heroin and that he allegedly stole the drugs, firing his gun as he fled the scene.

"I was scared, I was scared," said Beverly Cram, who lives in the trailer park and recalls what it was like hearing the gunshots. "It was like a loud bang. I thought at first it was fireworks."

Multiple bullet holes were visible Monday on the sides of the homes. Police say people were inside at the time the bullets were flying. Quenneville has denied firing a weapon, but police say multiple witness accounts show damage to nearby homes, including bullets in buildings and bullet casings found in his car and were enough to lead to his arrest.

"He started shooting at the person and then he started shooting at the trailer here behind me," Cram said. "One that he shot there went through to there, through the other trailer next to it.

After attempts to locate Quenneville Saturday, police say he turned himself in. They say he was on furlough for other charges.

A judge ordered Quenneville to be held without bail.