Police: Dad holds 8-year-old daughter hostage during armed standoff

A little girl was held hostage after a stabbing in St. Johnsbury Tuesday morning.

Johnnie Simpson

Police say Johnnie Simpson, 44, stabbed his girlfriend in the neck and she fled the home on Caledonia Street. That's when authorities say Simpson barricaded himself in a bedroom with his 8-year-old-daughter, even screwing the door to the casing to stop anyone from getting in. He allegedly told authorities he was armed with a knife, planned to hurt himself, and wanted to spend time with his daughter before he did. A hostage negotiator eventually talked him into letting the little girl go, ending the three-hour standoff.

Simpson surrendered to police and the girl was not hurt. The woman who was stabbed was treated and released from the hospital.

A source tells WCAX that Simpson is the brother of Everett Simpson, who police say kidnapped a woman and her 5-year-old in New Hampshire back in January, drove them to White River Junction and sexually assaulted the woman in a hotel room.

In an interview after his brother's arrest, Johnnie Simpson told us he was sickened by what his brother did and apologized to the victim's family. Now he's facing charges of aggravated domestic assault, unlawful restraint, child cruelty and reckless endangerment.

