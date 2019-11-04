Police: Boston delivery driver victim of homicide

Police say a Boston-based produce delivery driver found dead in Rockingham Friday was the victim of homicide.

Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44, was making deliveries in Rutland and southern Vermont Friday. Police say his body was discovered Friday evening in his truck on Route 103 near Lower Bartonsville and Williams Roads.

Police Monday said an autopsy found he died of a gunshot wound to the head and neck and concluded that the manner of death is homicide.

Fonseca-Rivera was employed by Katsiroubas Produce of Hyde Park, Massachusetts. He was in Vermont in a company vehicle making deliveries.

State police are asking for the public to come forward with information or video showing Vermont Route 103 from Rutland at about 12:15 p.m. on Friday to Interstate 91 in Rockingham at about 2 p.m.

