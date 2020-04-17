Police: Doctor hid secret camera in hospital bathroom

Police say a doctor at the UVM Medical Center hid a secret camera in a staff bathroom.

The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations says Dr. Eike Blohm, 37, of South Burlington, was arrested Friday at his home on multiple charges of voyeurism.

Investigators say Blohm hid a nanny camera in a secure staff bathroom that the public could not access.

Police say they found a "large quantity" of videos in the camera and storage device that constitute voyeurism and evidence that Blohm was the perpetrator.

Friday afternoon, investigators searched Blohm's house, office and car, and he was arrested. He was released on a citation and is due back in court next month.

Police say the investigation is still underway.

Blohm is an emergency physician at UVMMC and an assistant professor.

In a statement, the UVM Medical Center said, in part: "When the device was found, our staff did the right thing and contacted the Burlington Police Department, who immediately responded and conducted an investigation with our cooperation, and with support from our security team. The physician is on administrative leave pending resolution of the case."