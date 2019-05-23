Police: Domino's thief hit by car trying to escape

Police say a man who robbed an Essex Junction Domino's Wednesday night was later hit by a car trying to escape.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Domino's on Pearl Street. Police say James Gutro, 28, threatened to hurt the clerk before he took off with some cash and drove off toward five corners.

When police spotted him in traffic, they Gutro got out of his car and tried to run for it, but was struck by a car. He then disappeared behind the On Tap Restaurant. Officers found him about three hours later.

The Manchester, New Hampshire, man was treated at UVM Medical Center for his injuries. He's due in court Thursday.