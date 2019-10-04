Police: Driver tried to lure teen into SUV

Police are searching for a man who tried to lure a teen into his SUV.

It happened in Putney on Thursday shortly before 9 a.m.

The 15-year-old girl was waiting for the school bus on Fort Hill Road. She told police the man offered several times to give her a ride. She said no each time and the man finally drove away when the bus approached.

Investigators released surveillance photos from the school bus of the suspect vehicle. Police say the gray or black SUV had Vermont plates. The driver is described as a white man in his 50s. He was clean cut with a salt-and-pepper beard.

If you know who he is, call Vermont state police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

State police urge parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of accepting rides from strangers.